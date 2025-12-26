Japan Govt to Issue 180.7 T. Yen of Bonds in FY 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to issue bonds totaling 180,692 billion yen in fiscal 2026, up 3,835.2 billion yen from the fiscal 2025 initial level, the Finance Ministry said Friday.

New bonds to cover a revenue shortfall under the general account for the year from next April will grow by 936.9 billion yen to 29,584 billion yen, the first increase in five years on an initial basis.

The new bond issues include 6,716 billion yen of construction bonds and 22,868 billion yen of deficit-covering bonds.

Refunding bonds will decrease by 464.5 billion yen to 135,758.6 billion yen, accounting for over 70 pct of the total government bond issues.

Bonds to finance measures under the government’s “zaito” fiscal investment and loan program will total 13 trillion yen.

