Ohtani, 7 Others Named on Samurai Japan Roster for WBC

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The first eight members of Japan's national team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic were announced on Friday, including two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The eight members also include Yusei Kikuchi of the Los Angeles Angels, who will be making his WBC debut, and Yuki Matsui of the San Diego Padres.

The other five are from Japanese teams, including Hiromi Ito of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The national team, nicknamed Samurai Japan, will aim to win their second consecutive WBC title.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Friday, Samurai Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata said he hopes that the three players from U.S. Major League Baseball teams "will make full use of their power."

