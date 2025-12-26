Japan Seen Raising Basic Pension Benefits by 2 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to raise basic public pension benefits for the fourth straight year in fiscal 2026, reflecting wage increases, it was learned Friday.

Basic pension benefits are expected to rise around 2.0 pct from the preceding year, which is slower than inflation due to a measure to secure pension benefits for future generations.

Public pension benefits are revised every year based on changes in prices over the past year and in wages over the past three years.

For the fiscal 2026 benefits, the government is expected to use an inflation rate of 3.3 pct and a wage growth rate of 2.2 pct. It will formally decide on the benefit hike in January.

