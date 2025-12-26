Flu Cases Stay Above Warning Level in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--The number of new influenza patients in Japan remained above the warning level of 30 per medical institution last week, the health ministry said Friday.

New flu cases reported by 3,000 regularly monitored hospitals and clinics across the country stood at 32.73 on average in the week through Sunday.

Although the per-institution fresh cases dropped for the fourth consecutive week after hitting 51.12 in Nov. 17-23, the ministry called for renewed efforts to prevent infections, such as ventilation and actions not to spread airborne droplets when coughing and sneezing, noting that there will be more opportunities for people to gather in big groups in the turn-of-the-year holiday season.

Of the country's 47 prefectures, Miyazaki logged the highest cases, at 94.75, followed by Kagoshima, at 76.54.

