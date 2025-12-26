15 Injured in Knife Attack at Tire Factory in Shizuoka Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Fifteen men were injured in a knife attack at a Yokohama Rubber Co. factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Friday evening.

The victims, in their 20s to 50s, were all conscious, according to rescue authorities.

At around 4:25 p.m., Shizuoka police received an emergency report that people had been stabbed and sprayed with a liquid.

Following the incident, the police arrested Masaki Oyama, 38, who claims to be a Mishima resident, on the spot for alleged attempted murder. Oyama is suspected of stabbing a 28-year-old man with a knife inside the factory around 4 p.m.

When police officers arrived at the scene, Oyama had already been seized by factory workers, police sources said.

