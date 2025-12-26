Several People Assaulted at Tire Factory in Shizuoka Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Dec. 26 (Jiji Press)--Several people were attacked with a knife at a Yokohama Rubber Co. factory in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, on Friday evening.

Shizuoka police received a report of the attack at around 4:30 p.m. According to rescue authorities, 15 people were injured, including those sprayed with a liquid.

The police took the suspected attacker into custody.

The factory is located about 2.3 kilometers southeast of Central Japan Railway Co.'s Mishima Station. It produces tires for passenger cars and had 987 workers as of December 2024, according to Yokohama Rubber's webpage.

An official of the factory told Jiji Press, "I cannot answer any questions at the moment."

