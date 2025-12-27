76 Pct of Needy Youths See Rising Food Cost: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--A survey by a nonprofit organization has shown that 76 pct of needy young people in Japan saw an increase in their monthly food expenditure compared with last year amid the ongoing inflation.

DxP, the organization based in the western city of Osaka, which supports young people in need, said that some respondents have reduced the number or amount of meals they eat.

The survey was conducted in November on 8,502 people who use DxP's consultation service via free messaging app Line. Valid responses came from 440 people, aged 21.3 on average.

According to the survey, 62.3 pct of respondents, the largest group, cited food as an area of expenditure that increased from the previous year. While 76.0 pct said that their monthly food spending has increased year on year, 6.0 pct said their food costs remain the same or have decreased.

Asked how to counter rising food costs, with multiple answers allowed, 63.7 pct of those who experienced higher food expenditure, the biggest chunk, said they look for lower-priced ingredients.

