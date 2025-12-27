Japanese Lawmaker Suzuki Conveys Takaichi's Stance to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Muneo Suzuki has said that he conveyed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's stance on Japan-Russia relations to Moscow during his trip to Russia.

At a press conference in Moscow on Friday, Suzuki, a member of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, also showed eagerness to promote exchanges between lawmakers of the two countries and visit Russia again next year.

Suzuki of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said he was briefed by Takaichi on her views at the prime minister's office Wednesday, just before his departure for Russia.

It was his third visit to Russia since the country started invading Ukraine in 2022. It was also his first such trip since his return to the LDP.

Suzuki said the Russian side received him in a different way this time as he is a ruling lawmaker now.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]