60 Pct in Japan Uninformed of Mobile Battery Disposal Methods

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 60 pct of people in Japan do not know how to properly dispose of mobile batteries, while fires involving batteries are on the rise, a survey has shown.

Some batteries discarded as garbage have started fire in waste collection vehicles. Experts are calling on the public not to throw such devices away as garbage.

Market research company Cross Marketing Group Inc. conducted the online survey late last October, receiving responses from 1,100 people aged 20 to 69 across the country.

When asked what is the correct way to discard mobile batteries, 58.0 pct of the respondents said they did not know. The proportion of respondents who had a vague idea was 30.2 pct, while those feeling sure they knew accounted for only 11.8 pct.

The research also asked respondents if they care about product safety, allowing multiple answers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]