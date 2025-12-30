Japanese Group Calls for Portable Toilets to Meet Its Standards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese nonprofit organization is calling for consumers to choose emergency portable toilets that meet its quality standards.

The standards set by Japan Toilet Labo call for a portable toilet structure that prevents leakage and breakage, along with effective absorption and deodorizing capabilities.

The group envisions a portable toilet design that uses a plastic bag placed on a Western-style toilet seat, allowing users to sit comfortably. An absorbent in the stool bag helps stabilize waste. After use, the bags can be disposed of as regular garbage.

Japan Toilet Labo released the standards in June 2025. "In recent years, many products have been available, but there had been no criteria for choosing which one," said Atsushi Kato, head of the organization.

The organization's standards require strength and capacity to store feces, urine and toilet paper simultaneously. They call for the use of an absorbent capable of absorbing 400 milliliters of urine.

