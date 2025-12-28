Japan Group Resolved to Seek Air Raid Damage Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese group remains resolved to seek state relief for civilians who sustained injuries and other damage from U.S. air raids during World War II, although it failed to attain the goal in the milestone year of 2025.

Members of the Liaison Council of Air-Raid Victims of Japan made special efforts in 2025, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the war, stating, "This is our last chance."

Even though their wishes remain unfulfilled, they have renewed their determination, saying they "absolutely cannot give up."

In lawsuits on air raid damage, all petitions by victims seeking compensation from the government have been dismissed, based on the government's view that war damage is something the public must equally endure.

The council has therefore changed course, now aiming to achieve its goal through legislation by lawmakers. To the end, it has held discussions with a nonpartisan group of parliamentary members for over a decade.

