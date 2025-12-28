Youth Clinics Addressing Sexual Concerns in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Dec. 28 (Jiji Press)--Youth clinics offering consultations on sexual and physical health concerns at affordable prices are expanding their reach in Japan, though public awareness remains limited.

"We want people to come without worrying alone or feeling nervous," said Shoko Kizaki, a 45-year-old obstetrician and gynecologist who runs a youth clinic from about four years ago.

Youth clinics originated in Sweden in the 1970s. As of fiscal 2022, Japan had about 60 such facilities, which provide free or low-cost consultation services mainly for individuals aged 25 or younger.

When Kizaki opened her obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, in October 2021, she included a youth clinic to "make women's health clinics more accessible and create an environment where people can talk casually from a young age."

Nurses and midwives listen to young people--from junior high school students to those in their early 20s--for about 30 minutes at a cost of 500 yen. No public health insurance card is required.

