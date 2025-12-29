Japan to Begin Full-Scale Selection of New Casino Resort Sites

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to begin full procedures to select locations for casino-featuring integrated resorts following Osaka, western Japan.

Under the integrated resort implementation law, enacted to promote tourism featuring longer stays, up to three locations can host integrated resort facilities, leaving two slots available now.

The selection process will allow local governments to apply for integrated resort development for six months from May 2027. So far, Hokkaido and others have shown interest in hosting integrated resort facilities.

An integrated resort is a large-scale tourism complex centered on a casino, incorporating hotels, theaters and other attractions. The integrated resort implementation law, which sets rules for development, was enacted in 2018 to attract visitors through such resorts.

During the first application period, which began in 2021, the Osaka prefectural and city governments as well as the Nagasaki prefectural government applied. In 2023, Osaka was approved thanks to its projected economic impact, while Nagasaki was rejected for its insufficient funding plans.

