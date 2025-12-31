Anti-Takaichi LDP Members Remain Low-Key

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Few members of Japan's conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party, even those who are considered relatively liberal, dare to openly criticize their ultraconservative leader, Sanae Takaichi, also prime minister, amid unabated high public support for her.

Now that the LDP's intraparty factions except the one led by Taro Aso, vice president of the party, have been disbanded due to their long-term engagement in creating slush funds, party members critical of Takaichi find it difficult to funnel their voices into force, observers pointed out.

On Thursday, the party's General Council unanimously gave the nod to the Takaichi government-proposed initial budget for fiscal 2026 with the largest-ever general-account expenditures, despite concerns over her aggressive spending policy eroding the country's fiscal discipline further.

"If you speak badly of a prime minister who enjoys broad public backing, you will do nothing but come under fire," said a member who once was a cabinet minister.

Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi's immediate predecessor, is an exception.

