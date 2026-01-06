Japan Launches Campaign to Encourage Children to Talk about Problems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Volunteers from Japan's Children and Families Agency have launched an awareness-raising campaign to alleviate the anxiety of children who struggle to talk about their problems with adults.

The campaign focuses on creating an environment in which children can consult with adults comfortably, ensuring they are not left alone when faced with major issues.

"We want them to gain experience in consultation with someone, even if it's a small problem," an agency official said.

The number of reported cases of truancy and bullying, as well as the number of suicides among elementary, junior high and high school students, are on the rise, indicating that many children face difficulties.

In response to concerns that some children have reservations about discussing their issues with adults, the agency established a project team of about 30 officials in autumn 2024 to listen to children's voices.

