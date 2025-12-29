Woman Stabbed in Tokyo; Suspected Attacker at Large

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--A woman was stabbed multiple times in the upper body in Tokyo around noon Monday and was taken to a hospital while remaining conscious, according to investigative sources.

The suspected attacker holding a knife is at large. The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for him on suspicion of attempted murder.

At around 12:10 p.m., police received emergency calls from several witnesses reporting the incident in the Takadanobaba district of Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

According to the sources, the victim is a woman in her 30s who works at an aesthetics salon. She was stabbed head-on in a second-floor corridor of a condominium building housing the salon. She told police that the man is a customer.

The suspect is reportedly about 175 centimeters tall, wearing black clothes and a cap and carrying a backpack.

