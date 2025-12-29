Japan PM Takaichi Moves into Official Residence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi moved into the official residence of the prime minister from the dormitory for members of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Monday.

Her husband, Taku Yamamoto, will also live in the prime minister's official residence, located in the Nagatacho district of Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, to receive continued support for his rehabilitation from his wife, according to people close to the prime minister.

Yamamoto, a former lawmaker of the Lower House, has suffered a stroke.

Earlier this month, Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she would move into the official residence so that she can swiftly deal with a possible emergency, saying, "Crisis management is crucial for running a country."

The prime minister's official residence sits next to the office of the prime minister. The dormitory for Lower House members is in the Akasaka district of the Japanese capital's Minato Ward, adjacent to Chiyoda Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]