Man Arrested for Stabbing Woman in Tokyo's Takadanobaba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested a 35-year-old Chinese man Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing a woman in the Takadanobaba district of the Japanese capital's Shinjuku Ward on Monday.

Zhu Yu was arrested by the International Crime Division of the Metropolitan Police Department for allegedly stabbing the woman in her 30s four times, including in the chest and stomach, with what appeared to be a knife in a hallway on the second floor of a condominium building in Takadanobaba at around 12:10 p.m. on Monday.

The man, who faces attempted murder charges, said that he will keep silent, investigative sources said. The MPD division is investigating the motive.

According to the division, the woman is believed to be the manager of a beauty salon housed in the building, and her life is not in danger.

Zhu has visited the salon several times in the past. He reportedly had a dispute with the woman over payment.

