Yomeishu Seizo Grants KKR Priority Negotiation Rights

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Yomeishu Seizo Co. has granted U.S. investment fund KKR preferential negotiation rights to take the company private, officials at the Japanese herbal health tonic maker said Tuesday.

KKR plans to acquire Yomeishu Seizo shares through a tender offer, but the timing has not been decided, the officials said.

Yomeishu Seizo was founded in Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, in 1923.

The company posted a decline of over 70 pct in operating profit for the year ended March 2025 from the previous year because of weaker sales and the impact of investment in tourism facilities.

