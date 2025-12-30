Japanese Tourist Dies after Diving into Sea in Hawaii

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Dec. 29 (Jiji Press)--A 26-year-old Japanese tourist has died in the Island of Hawaii after jumping from a cliff into the ocean in the southern part of the island, according to local police.

The tourist has been identified as Kan Ogoshi. The police said that "no foul play is suspected" over his death.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon local time. The victim was visiting the area with his family.

As Ogoshi was "observed not moving and did not resurface" after diving into the sea, he was pulled out of the water by bystanders and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the police said.

