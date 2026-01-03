"Toge Marche" Supporting People Affected by Jan. 2024 Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--A facility serving as a cafeteria and supermarket is supporting the livelihoods of people affected by a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan two years ago.

Sumika Shibata, 60, one of those affected by the Jan. 1, 2024, disaster, played a major role in establishing the facility, Toge Marche, in the Toge district in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, in late November 2025. Wajima was heavily damaged by the temblor, which measured 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the city located in the peninsula.

Shibata came up with the idea of launching the facility after she started volunteering to provide afflicted locals with hot meals following the quake.

While living in temporary housing, Shibata works with her husband, Kiyomitsu, 60, and local residents in operating Toge Marche.

"I'm truly grateful to the shop," said 91-year-old former farmer Ryoko Kurosugi, who visited Toge Marche for the first time in late December. She bought goods such as eggs and chicken.

