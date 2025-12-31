Japan Begins Studying Law against Spies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration has begun studying legislation aimed at preventing information theft by foreign entities.

While the measure has gained support from lawmakers, including opposition party members, concerns remain that the government could strengthen its surveillance and tighten control over information.

The focus will be how to balance the development of a counterintelligence system in light of the severe security environment surrounding Japan and the protection of constitutional rights, such as confidentiality of communication and freedom of speech.

In a parliamentary debate with party leaders Nov. 26, Takaichi pledged to draw up related legislation "swiftly."

On Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference, "It's extremely significant to prevent unjust interference from foreign countries."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]