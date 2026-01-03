JIP to Face Test over Coalition with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Innovation Party is bound to face a real test this year as to whether it can produce results as a member of the country's ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party.

The JIP replaced Komeito as the coalition partner of the LDP last October but has since failed to achieve marked outcomes over important issues for the party.

The two-way coalition submitted a bill aimed at reducing the number of seats in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, to an extraordinary Diet session in early December 2025.

The JIP regards a reduction in the Lower House seats, now totaling 465, as the centerpiece of reforms.

In the face of objections from the opposition camp, however, the ruling bloc was unable to launch discussions on the bill during the extraordinary session, and the legislation has been carried over to this year's regular Diet session, slated to begin this month.

