Tetsuzo Fuwa, Ex-Leader of Japanese Communist Party, Dies at 95

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Communist Party leader Tetsuzo Fuwa died of acute cardiac failure at a Tokyo hospital Tuesday. He was 95.

Known as one of the party's "theoretical pillars," Fuwa established a realistic and flexible approach for the JCP and maintained his strong influence on the party even after his retirement as lawmaker in 2003.

His death will unlikely have a major influence on the direction of the party's management since its current leader, Tomoko Tamura, follows Fuwa's policy line.

Born in Tokyo in January 1930, Fuwa, whose real name was Kenjiro Ueda, joined the party in January 1947, before graduating from the University of Tokyo's faculty of science in March 1953. After the graduation, he served as a key member of what is now the Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers' Unions and then started to work at the JCP's headquarters in March 1964.

He was first elected to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in December 1969.

