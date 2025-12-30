Japanese Soccer Legend Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, to Join New Club

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese soccer legend Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, will join Fukushima United in the third division of the Japan Professional Football League, or J. League, the club said Tuesday.

Miura, a former Japan international striker known as "King Kazu," will play for Fukushima on loan until June next year, his first return to the J. League, the country's top soccer league, in five years.

"I will make a new challenge," Miura said in a statement. "My passion for soccer never changes no matter how old I get."

He spent last season with Atletico Suzuka in the Japan Football League, the highest amateur-level soccer competition in the country.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]