Nikkei Marks Record Year-End Finish above 50,000

Tokyo, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--The benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average closed above 50,000 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the final market day of 2025, marking its highest year-end finish on record.

The Nikkei shed 187.44 points, or 0.37 pct, from Monday to finish at 50,339.48. The index soared 10,444.94 points, or 26.18 pct, from the 2024 close of 39,894.54.

The broader TOPIX index lost 17.55 points, or 0.51 pct, to close at 3,408.97, also hitting a record year-end high. In 2025, it gained 624.05 points, or 22.41 pct.

On Tuesday, the Tokyo market was quiet due to a dearth of fresh incentives during the year-end period. The Nikkei was dragged down by some heavyweight components including SoftBank Group, as well as nonferrous metal producers, reflecting commodity market falls.

Following the end of the day's trading, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended the TSE's year-end ceremony, saying in a speech, "For Japan, I will never give up and will run, run, run, run, and run to earn wins."

