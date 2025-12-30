China Foreign Min. Wang Criticizes Japan PM Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 30 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, apparently mentioning her remarks from November regarding a possible Taiwan contingency.

The incumbent Japanese leader openly challenged China's territorial sovereignty, Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee, said at a symposium in Beijing, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He also warned against the rise of Japanese militarism, adding that Japan has failed to reflect on its wartime history and has challenged the postwar international order, particularly in this special year marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

