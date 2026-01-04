CDP to Come Up with New Perspective on Security Legislation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to compile as early as this spring a new perspective on the country's security legislation, which tolerate its exercise of the right to collective self-defense.

The party may consider reviewing a clause in its basic policy platform that calls for abolishing what it claims are unconstitutional parts of the legislation enacted in 2015.

The move is designed for the CDP to demonstrate its "realistic approach" in a bid to seize power as well as to join forces with the Democratic Party for the People and Komeito, both of which are tolerant of the security legislation.

With some CDP members remaining cautious, however, the review process could be challenging.

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda has called for "gathering centrist forces," in response to the launch last October of the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, known for her conservative policy stance, and the rise of conservative party Sanseito. As security policy could be a hurdle in the efforts, Noda said, "We will sort out our arguments while keeping realistic policies in mind."

