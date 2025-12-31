Japan Voices Concerns over Chinese Drills near Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has conveyed its concerns to China over its military exercises around Taiwan, Foreign Ministry Press Secretary Toshihiro Kitamura said in a statement released Wednesday.

"The recent military exercises conducted by the Chinese military around Taiwan constitute actions that increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

"It has been the consistent position of the government of Japan that it expects that the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue," it said.

Underlining the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the statement said that Japan will continue to monitor developments with "strong interest."

