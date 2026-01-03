Will Takaichi Gamble on Snap Election for Stable Govt in 2026?

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The main focus of Japanese politics in 2026 will be whether Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will dissolve the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, for a general election to stabilize her administration.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc only barely secured a majority in the Lower House late last year by including independent lawmakers. Meanwhile, the ruling bloc lost its majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, in the triennial election in July.

There appear to be two option for Takaichi to strengthen her administration's footing in 2026: winning more seats in a Lower House election and expanding the ruling coalition, which currently comprises the LDP and the Japan Innovation Party.

Many in the LDP believe that, if Takaichi decides to dissolve the Lower House for a snap election, she would do so on June 21 after key bills are enacted during the upcoming ordinary Diet session.

Still, an LDP source said that the prime minister could dissolve the Lower House at any time after the passage of the government's fiscal 2026 budget bill, which is expected in late March.

