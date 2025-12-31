KKR's Priority Negotiation Rights with Yomeishu Seizo Expire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 31 (Jiji Press)--Yomeishu Seizo Co. has canceled preferential negotiation rights it granted to U.S. investment fund KKR to take the Japanese company private, according to the herbal health tonic maker.

KKR had planned to launch a tender offer to acquire the Japanese company, but Yomeishu Seizo's largest shareholder indicated its intention not to sell its shares.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Yomeishu Seizo said it had granted preferential negotiation rights to KKR, but it notified the fund of the expiration of the rights later in the day.

Yomeishu Seizo, which was founded in Nagano Prefecture in central Japan in 1923, will discuss specific ways to take the company private with investment firm Yuzawa, its largest shareholder.

