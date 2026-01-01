Takaichi Vows to Press Ahead with Reforms in New Year's Message

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--In her New Year's message on Thursday, the first day of 2026, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that she will press ahead with necessary reforms, without fearing change.

Noting that the new year marks the 100th anniversary of the beginning of Japan's previous Showa era, Takaichi said, "The anticipation that tomorrow will be better than today is a kind of hope that people felt through much of the Showa era."

"Bolstered by a strong and unwavering belief in the latent power and vitality of Japan and the Japanese people, I want to learn from the wisdom and the efforts of those who came before us, who lived in the days of momentous change in the Showa era," she said.

"Moreover, I will not fear change, and I will decisively push through necessary reforms," the prime minister added.

Since taking office in October, Takaichi said her administration has "succeeded in fulfilling the pledges we made to the public by passing the supplementary budget" and "has been able to set forth a certain direction toward building a robust economy and ensuring strong diplomacy and security."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]