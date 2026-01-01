New Year's Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--The New Year's Greetings ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday, the first day of 2026, with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako receiving greetings from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and others.

In the morning, the Emperor and Empress celebrated the New Year with other Imperial Family members, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attended the ceremony for the first time. The prince, a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba, underwent his coming-of-age ceremony last September.

The Emperor and Empress later met with Takaichi and her cabinet's ministers, as well as the heads of both chambers of the Diet, the country's parliament.

In his speech, Emperor Naruhito said: "I'm truly pleased to celebrate the New Year with all of you. At the beginning of the year, I pray for the happiness of the people and the prosperity of the country."

