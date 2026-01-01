China Approaches S. Korea to Form Joint Front against Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--China appears to be approaching South Korea to form a joint diplomatic front against Japan amid bilateral tensions triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a Taiwan contingency.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi held phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, claiming that some political forces in Japan are trying to rewrite the country's history of wartime aggression and colonial rule, according to China's foreign ministry and other sources.

Wang urged South Korea to take a stance based on that history and adhere to the One China principle.

Cho responded by saying that his country continues to respect the principle.

The Wang-Cho talks came ahead of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's planned four-day visit to China from Sunday.

