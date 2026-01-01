Noto Quake Victims Mourned on 2nd Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 1 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony for the victims of the Jan. 1, 2024, Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan was held in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, on the disaster's second anniversary on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was in office at the time of the massive earthquake, as well as disaster management minister Jiro Akama and Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase.

At 4:10 p.m., the time of the earthquake two years ago, the 337 participants, including 234 bereaved relatives, observed a minute of silence.

The ceremony also honored the victims of the September 2024 rain disaster in the quake-hit region.

"By gathering all our wisdom, we will steadily advance efforts for creative reconstruction together with the people of Noto," Governor Hase said in a speech.

