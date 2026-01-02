Imperial Family Appears in Public for New Year's Greetings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and other Imperial Family members appeared before visitors from the general public for New Year's greetings at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

Imperial Family members, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, stood on the palace veranda and waved to visitors.

In his speech, the Emperor expressed concern for those still facing difficulties due to last year's major natural disasters. "I know there are many difficulties, but I wish everyone a good and moderate year," he said.

Prince Hisahito, the son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko and currently a first-year student at the University of Tsukuba, attended the New Year's public appearance event for the first time.

Imperial Family members made a total of five appearances in the morning and the afternoon. Prince Hisahito was among them all five times, while Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko appeared three times in the morning.

