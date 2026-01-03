Japan to Seek Thaw with China as Key Diplomatic Theme in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The major focus in Japan's diplomacy this year is whether the country can improve its relations with China, which have been strained due to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark over a possible Taiwan contingency.

As part of the efforts, Tokyo is exploring an opportunity for Takaichi to hold dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But things will not be easy.

Stabilizing the Japan-U.S. relationship is also important for the Takaichi administration in terms of dealing with China.

"The door (for dialogue) with China is not closed, and we will respond appropriately from the perspective of protecting the national interest...and the lives of the people," Takaichi said in an address in Tokyo on Dec. 25, stressing that Japan is ready to hold a bilateral summit with China.

Last November, Takaichi, who took office in October, said in a parliamentary meeting that China's possible use of force against Taiwan could constitute a so-called survival-threatening situation for Japan, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]