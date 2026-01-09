Komeito Struggles to Find Its Way after Leaving Ruling Bloc

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Advocating a "centrist" stance, Komeito is struggling to define its strategy over how far to keep its distance from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration and how to engage with other opposition parties.

The party has yet to articulate a clear opposition stance after ending its coalition with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last October, terminating their 26-year cooperation.

Since then, it has stepped up criticism of hawkish policies promoted by the Takaichi administration and the ruling coalition between the LDP and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin no Kai).

While expecting cooperation from the ruling camp to realize its policy goals, Komeito has also kept a certain distance from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which is calling on opposition parties to unite centrist forces.

Komeito is now enjoying more flexibility as an opposition party, but it has yet to set its political strategy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]