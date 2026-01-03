China Rebuts Concerns over Drills around Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--A spokesperson at China's Ministry of National Defense has issued a statement rebutting concerns shown by Japan, the United States and other countries over Beijing's recent large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan.

The Chinese military is ready to defeat foreign interference in the country's aim of integrating Taiwan with its mainland, said the statement, which was released Friday.

Countries including the United States have voiced opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

In response, the statement said the real status quo is that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China.

The Chinese military began the drills Monday and announced the end of the exercises Wednesday.

