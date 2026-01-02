Takaichi, Trump to Meet in U.S. This Spring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Friday that their governments will specifically coordinate Takaichi's visit to the United States this spring.

During their phone talks, Takaichi and Trump exchanged their views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and reconfirmed their close cooperation.

The Japanese and U.S. leaders are believed to have discussed their countries' response to China following the deterioration of Japan-China relations and China's latest military exercise around Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters after the phone talks, Takaichi noted that this year marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

"We agreed to further deepen broad-based Japan-U.S. cooperation to open a new chapter in the history of the Japan-U.S. alliance this year," the prime minister said.

