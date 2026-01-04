Japan May Consider Review of 3 Nonnuclear Principles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and ruling coalition may consider a possible review of the country's three nonnuclear principles during work to update its three key national security-related documents within this year.

The principles prevent Japan from possessing, producing or letting in nuclear weapons.

As Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has been negative about the rule of not permitting the entry of nuclear arms into the country, is eager for the review, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, have also shown readiness to consider a possible revision.

Heated discussions are expected, however, with some in the government opposing changing the nonnuclear principles, which Japan, the only country in the world to have been attacked with nuclear weapons, has firmly maintained as a key national policy.

At a parliamentary debate among political party leaders last November, Tetsuo Saito, chief of Komeito, the LDP's former ruling coalition partner and now in the opposition camp, urged Takaichi to withdraw her intention to review the nonnuclear principles.

