Japanese Eggs, Milk Savored by Foreign Visitors

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ingredients, particularly eggs and milk, are increasingly being promoted to meet growing demand from foreign visitors.

A 2024 survey on inbound consumption trends by the Japan Tourism Agency found that the most common expectation before visiting Japan, cited by 82.2 pct of respondents, was eating Japanese food.

The number of foreign visitors to Japan has been on the rise since the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, and their sharing of consumption experiences on social media is expected to further boost demand.

To tap into this trend, the Japan Poultry Association has partnered with ABC Cooking Studio Co. in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward to offer egg cooking classes for inbound tourists.

The classes feature "tamagoyaki," or Japanese rolled omelet, which has gained popularity through being served at sushi restaurants and "ryokan" Japanese-style inns, as well as raw egg on rice, which is uncommon in many countries.

