Specialty Shop in Tokyo Helping Reconstruction after Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--A shop in Tokyo that sells specialties from Ishikawa Prefecture is supporting reconstruction following a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in the central Japan prefecture two years ago.

The shop, Yaesu Ishikawa Terrace, which opened two months after the Jan. 1, 2024, temblor, aims to stay close to affected people although it is about 300 kilometers away from areas hit by the disaster.

Yaesu Ishikawa Terrace is now making preparations to start selling in March tableware of a Wajima-nuri lacquerware shop from an affected area.

According to Kazuma Naoi, 41, who is in charge of managing Yaesu Ishikawa Terrace, the specialty shop faced a flurry of cancellations from businesses that had planned to supply their products to the store at its March 2024 opening as they had to deal with the aftermath of the earthquake.

At the start, products from the quake-hit Noto region accounted for only about 10 pct, compared with the initially planned 20 to 30 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]