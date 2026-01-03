Japan Govt Sets Up Liaison Office after U.S. Attack on Venezuela

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Saturday set up a liaison office at the Foreign Ministry following a U.S. attack on Venezuela.

The office is headed by Motoyuki Ishize, director-general of the ministry's Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Bureau.

The Japanese Embassy in Venezuela also set up an office to gather and analyze information related to the U.S. attack.

There has been no damage to some 160 Japanese nationals in Venezuela from the attack as of 9 p.m. Saturday Japan time, according to the ministry.

The ministry said that it will do whatever it can to protect Japanese nationals in the South American country while urging them to avoid unnecessary outings and take measure to ensure safety.

