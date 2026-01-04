N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan from around Pyongyang at around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, the South Korean military said.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that at least two ballistic missiles were launched from North Korea and that they are believed to have fallen into waters outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

The missiles, which may have flown on irregular trajectories, reached altitudes of up to around 50 kilometers and traveled a distance of about 900 to 950 km, according to the ministry. The ministry is analyzing details of the launch.

No damage to aircraft or ships has been confirmed, sources in the ministry said.

The North Korean action "threatens the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community," Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters.

