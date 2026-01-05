Multiseat Constituencies Key Issue in Lower House Reforms

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The possible introduction of medium-size constituencies with multiple seats in the House of Representatives is emerging as a key issue in discussions among Japanese lawmakers on electoral system reforms for the lower chamber of parliament.

A consultative group of Lower House lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition camps will accelerate their discussions to work out their reform proposal by spring.

But it is unclear whether the proposal will include any drastic change, as the opposition camp rejects the idea of cutting the number of the all-important chamber's seats by the 10 pct agreed on between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party.

The consultative group will discuss what would be an ideal electoral system and how to improve the current one. It will reach its conclusion by around May, when preliminary results for the 2025 national census will be released.

Last month, a nonpartisan lawmaker group held a plenary meeting to discuss the electoral system reforms. Proposals for a shift to a medium-size multiseat constituency system were floated by participants from the LDP and the JIP as well as by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People in the opposition camp.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]