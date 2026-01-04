Japan Struggling over Response to U.S. Strike on Venezuela

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is facing difficulties regarding how to respond to the U.S. military operations against Venezuela.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday that her government will work to help stabilize the situation in the South American country.

But she stopped short of commenting on the U.S. operations, including the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the U.S. military.

Japan is apparently caught between its advocacy of the rule of law to the world and its consideration for the United States, the East Asian nation's only ally.

Takaichi stressed that the government is "putting top priority on ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals (in Venezuela) and working closely with other countries in responding to the situation."

