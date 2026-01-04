Matcha in Short Supply amid Global Boom

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Matcha is in short supply as the Japanese green tea is at the center of a global boom.

In addition to the popularity of matcha lattes and ice cream, there is also growing public interest in the traditional way matcha is served.

While this is good news for Japanese tea farmers, the high demand has led to the circulation of low-quality, foreign-made matcha.

Matchasome, a matcha specialty cafe, is located in a Berlin neighborhood popular among young people. One of its most popular drinks is the banana bread matcha, a matcha latte with a banana flavor. Customers make long lines outside the cafe in the summertime, according to its owner, Julia Winkels, 47.

In 2022, Winkels opened the cafe with the hope of offering an appealing, high-quality matcha brand, an idea she developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

