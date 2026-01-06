Tokyo Boosting Support for Accessibility to Arts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is strengthening its support for improving accessibility to the arts for people with disabilities.

The Japanese capital is offering subsidies to arts organizations that introduce measures to help people with visual or hearing difficulties enjoy art, such as brochures written in Braille and sign language interpretation.

The initiative was introduced after Tokyo was selected in 2022 to host the Deaflympics for the first time. The sporting event, known as the Olympics for people with hearing difficulties, took place for 12 days through Nov. 26 last year.

In fiscal 2024, which ended last March, the Tokyo metropolitan government established a scheme offering financial support of up to 1.5 million yen for arts organizations, including theaters and halls, undertaking initiatives aimed at improving accessibility for viewers or participants. In fiscal 2025, the requirement for applicant organizations was relaxed to have their headquarters or main offices located within Japan rather than within Tokyo, provided they meet conditions such as holding a performance in the capital.

Umeda Arts Theater Co., which is based in the western Japan city of Osaka and specializes in theater management and stage production, utilized the subsidy to introduce portable captioning devices for people with hearing difficulties at a musical theater performance in Tokyo in October.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]