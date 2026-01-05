Assets of Japan's New Upper House Members Average 30.82 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Assets held by the 125 lawmakers elected to Japan's House of Councillors in July last year averaged 30.82 million yen, a Jiji Press tally showed Monday.

The figure rose by 5.47 million yen from the average for Upper House members who won seats in the previous 2022 election.

The number of lawmakers with assets of 100 million yen or more has doubled, rising from four to eight.

The tally is based on reports filed by the 125 Upper House lawmakers under the law covering assets held as of July 29, 2025, the day their terms began.

Toshiharu Furukawa of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party reported 588.5 million yen, the largest assets held among the new Upper House lawmakers, followed by Hidekazu Harada of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, at 439.23 million yen. Both hold large amounts of securities.

